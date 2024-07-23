"Parents never ever want to bury their children": Teen murdered at Mondawmin bus station

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a double shooting outside the Mondawmin Metro Center.

The father of Jasper Davis claims his son was protecting a cousin during an argument at the bus station.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Jasper's grandmother and a mentor who are left coping with his loss.

"I haven’t cried yet, maybe a little tear here and there but I didn’t really cry cry because I know he is okay,” said Brenda Davis. "The thought of hearing that something had happened to him. It kind of took my breath away."

We also found out the Montebello Middle School grad attended a youth music program called "Beats Not Bullets," led by Kevin Beasley.

“So this one definitely hurt and was monumental as far as the program, we never lost a participant, so it doesn’t feel good at all," said Beasley.

Jasper's personality is what stood out most, he says.

"Very witty, funny, talented, 14 years old but the spirit of like a 26-year-old,” is how Beasley described Jasper. “He has a personality of his own, he is fearless he has no fear, he is his grandmother's grandson, he is strong.”

Jasper's grandmother, Brenda, is now trying to hold the rest of the family together.

“It's hard, parents never ever want to bury their children, they always expect for their children to bury them, so you know I have to be strong."

Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of the suspected shooter and two others at the shooting scene. Detectives need help identifying them.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Jasper's funeral expenses.