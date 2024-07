BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released photos of potential suspects wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting at the Mondawmin Metro Center.

The July 21 incident claimed the life of 14-year-old Jasper Davis.

These are pictures of who police want to speak with.

BPD

BPD

If you recognize them, you're asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.