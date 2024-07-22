14-year-old dead in Metro Center double shooting

BALTIMORE — Shattered glass and crime scene tape mark the area at the Mondawmin Metro Center where a double shooting on Sunday night left a 14-year-old dead.

“I mean it’s Baltimore,” said Tuan James, as he stood near the area where the shooting unfolded less than 24 hours earlier, “To me, I just think we should all come together as a city. I’m not from here. I’m from New York, but honestly, they have to calm down.”

Police say what started as a war of words ended in gunfire.

“Once there, officers located a 19-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Baltimore Police Det. Niki Fennoy, “Medics responded to the location and transported both victims to area hospitals where the unidentified male later died.”

That victim has now been identified as 14-year-old Jasper Davis who recently graduated from Montebello Middle School and would have gone to Patterson Park High in the fall.

A GoFundMe account set up for his funeral suggests he had come to his cousin’s defense during a dispute when both teens were shot.

Police have now released surveillance photos of the suspected triggerman, in addition to photos of a pair of associates who may have been in his company shortly before the double shooting.

BPD

BPD

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, which could help police, you can call 41-396-2300 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

