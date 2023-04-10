Owner of Moore Crunch continues his journey of inspiring others

FOREST HILLS, Md. — A place for kids on the autism spectrum to play without fear of judgment showcased a great businessman on Monday.

Marcus Moore with Moore Crunch was at We Rock the Spectrum in Forest Hill handing out samples.

And now that play space is one of the first places in Harford County to sell his pretzels.

Moore Crunch is being sold all over the state and he keeps getting more and more requests.

The owners of We Rock the Spectrum thought Marcus' business was an inspiring story as he is on the autism spectrum like many of their customers.

"Just giving the idea of another story that one day their kids and even now can be able to live in the community and be part of it in a lot of different ways," the owners said.

"I'm hiring someone for the upcoming Crofton Farmers Market and I can't wait to show them how it works. It's going to be great. I have shared commercial kitchen so that I can make great pretzels there," Moore said.

You can buy Moore Crunch at We Rock the Spectrum.