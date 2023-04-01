Man behind Moore Crunch gives more inspiration

BALTIMORE — 19 days ago, we did a story on Marcus Moore. This 29-year-old started his own business in his Annapolis kitchen.

It’s called Moore Crunch and it’s different flavored pretzels. Since this story first aired, you have responded in a way that has stunned Moore, his mom, dad and brother.

The Broadneck High School grad is autistic. He felt he couldn’t climb the corporate ladder, so he put up his own ladder and now he is on top.

He wanted to see if he could get into a commercial kitchen and on Tuesday, he will. He has hired four others with autism to work the markets to sell Moore Crunch.

RELATED: 'I just want to make a life for myself': Maryland's snackman

He has shipped to Los Angeles and to Las Vegas for people have seen his story. He has applied for his LLC and he has quick his job at the grocery store.

A man who admits he has no friends, suddenly has millions of them. Life, like a pretzel, is a twist of fate isn’t it.

To order click here.