'I just want to make a life for myself': Maryland's snackman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Whatever mood you are in, you are about to get into a better one. A pretzel, twisted and knotted into a treat we all love.

You will love this pretzel even more, as it is made by Marcus Moore and his Moore Crunch.

“I just want to make a life for myself," said Moore sitting at his manufacturing plant, his warehouse, his boardroom in his home in Annapolis.

"Dad told me, 'It’s tough when nobody notices your child,'” Moore said.

Well, to all those who wouldn’t hire him for management jobs because of his autism, sit up and take notice. This man is the CEO and owner of his own pretzel company, Moore Crunch.

He likes pretzels simple enough. He has various flavors and says the crab pretzel is his favorite. He gets so much joy out of stuffing his bags.

Once he lands a commercial kitchen, he can expand and make even more. He plans to hire those with autism.

Right now, his pretzels are being sold at Makers of Maryland in White Marsh, Crofton Farmers Market, Fells Point Farmers Market, Eddie’s, Tidal Salt in Sykesville, Mama Mish’s Homemade Dishes, Cheers and Spirits in Arnold, and a pop up store.

You could also see it at Jimmy’s Seafood, Weis Markets and Green Valley.