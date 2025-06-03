Baltimore court pauses Child Victims Act lawsuits, citing overwhelming caseload

BALTIMORE — The Circuit Court for Baltimore City is temporarily pausing all civil lawsuits filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act of 2023 (CVA).

In October 2023 the Maryland General Assembly passed the CVA, eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims.

The Maryland Supreme Court in February ruled the law constitutional.

Since then1,269 complaints have been filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court alone.

As result, Audrey J.S. Carrión, Baltimore City's Administrative Circuit Court Judge ruled a pause is needed to properly mange the caseload.

"The decision to stay these cases is in large part due to ongoing discussions about possible ways to manage these cases collectively for pretrial and discovery purposes," Carrión's order states. "In reaching the decision to temporarily stay these cases, the Court has weighed the understandable desire of parties to proceed with litigating these cases as well as the need for consistency, efficiency, and fairness."

In her order, Carrión makes clear that newly filed claims are still being accepted, however, important deadlines for discovery and defendant responses are currently suspended.

"This Order does not terminate or dispose of any CVA cases, nor does it bar parties who have yet to file their actions under the CVA from filing new claims," writes Carrión. "The Maryland Judiciary’s [Rules Committee] is considering recommending changes to establish a clear process for the circuit courts to efficiently manage the high volume of similarly situated CVA cases."

This past session, the Maryland State Legislature capped payouts for victims filing CVA cases after June 1, at $700,000 for alleged past incidents that took place at a private school, and $400,000 if it occurred at a state owned facility.

Staring down a large budge deficit, state lawmakers grew concerned as to how they would fund settlements stemming from CVA lawsuits.

The judge's full order can be read below.