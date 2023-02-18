Overturned tractor trailer in Elkton blocked all lanes southbound of I-95

ELKTON, Md. — All lanes headed southbound on I-95 towards MD 279 have been reopened following an overturned tractor trailer Saturday.

According to Maryland Transportation Authorities, the crash happened past Exit 109A.

Maryland State Police were called out to the area around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a tractor-trailer crash that blocked all three lanes of traffic.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SB I-95 past Exit 109A (MD 279/Elkton Rd): all lanes remain blocked for overturned tractor trailer. Detour remains in effect. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/iyj00MgLXI — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 18, 2023

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for updates.