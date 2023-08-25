Watch Now
Overturned box truck in Joppa blocks all lanes southbound of I-95

<b>Joppa-Magnolia VFC</b><br/>
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Fire officials are on scene for a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck.

The truck is blocking all lanes of southbound I-95 at mile 73.4, just after exit 74.

Officials urge residents to use another route.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*

