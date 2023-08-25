Overturned box truck in Joppa blocks all lanes southbound of I-95

Fire officials are on scene for a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned box truck.
The truck is blocking all lanes of southbound I-95 at mile 73.4, just after exit 74.
Officials urge residents to use another route.
*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*
#jmvfc8 and @HarfordCoDES EMS are on scene of a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor trailer that has all lanes of SB I-95 blocked at mile 73.4, just after exit 74 in #JoppaMD. Use another route. pic.twitter.com/LMKKYxPNTb— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) August 24, 2023