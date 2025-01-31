Governor Moore orders review of funeral oversight board

Governor Wes Moore has announced a full operational review of the board that is tasked with oversight of the funeral industry.

The Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors' mission on its website "is to protect the citizens of Maryland and to promote quality funeral service practices in the field of Mortuary Science.."

On Thursday, the governor directed a "top-to-bottom operational review" of the board.

Earlier this week, WMAR-2 News reported on a crematorium being shut down after a history of violations.

"There is no higher responsibility for any administration than protecting the health and safety of Marylanders," Moore said in a statement.

He adds that Charles Scheeler, a regulatory lawyer, has been tapped to lead the review and will present recommendations to both the Governor and legislature on improving the oversight and efficiency of the board.

"Given their critical role in safeguarding public health and maintaining professional standards, it is essential that we fully understand any challenges they may be facing. I appreciate the administration's efforts in undertaking this review," says Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk, the chair of the Health and Government and Operations Committee.