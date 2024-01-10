Over 70 people displaced after one-alarm fire at Lighthouse Shelter in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A one-alarm fire at the Lighthouse Shelter in Annapolis has left over 70 people displaced.

Firefighters were called to the shelter on Hudson Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire located in the laundry room in the second floor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started from a light fixture that was malfunctioning in the laundry room.

Firefighters declared the building unsafe to occupy until electricians could come out and make repairs and inspectors could clear it.

Residents were relocated by the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

The Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center on Hilltop Lane was prepped for overnight guests, while other residents stayed with family and friends while overnight repairs are made to the shelter.

Damage loss estimates are pending, according to Annapolis Fire.