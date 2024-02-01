Orioles fans optimistic about incoming ownership group: "A good lineup"

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles confirmed the Angelos family has agreed sell their control stake in the team.

Orioles fans WMAR spoke with are hopeful for the future, on the field and off.

"I just think it gives us a rebirth at the highest level," said Cory Mack, an Orioles fan in Federal Hill.

"It represents that it's community, and they want their community team to win, they're committed to winning, and those are all the people here that I think need to be here in order to be competitive for the future," Mack added.

Buying the team is a group of investors with some big Baltimore names, including former mayor Kurt Schmoke, donor and former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg, and the Iron Man himself, Cal Ripken, Jr.

"This is a wonderful thing. I think they've got a good lineup of new buyers. Especially with Cal Ripken being part of it, that's the best part," said George Wilcox, a lifelong Orioles fan.

On the way in as the new control person, according to the Orioles: David Rubenstein, a billionaire from Baltimore, who commented publicly on the deal for the first time Wednesday.

"I am grateful to the Angelos family for the opportunity to join the team I have been a fan of my entire life. I look forward to working with all the Orioles owners, players and staff to build upon the incredible success the team has achieved in recent seasons. Our collective goal will be to bring a World Series Trophy back to the City of Baltimore. To the fans I say: we do it for you and can't do it without you," Rubenstein said in a statement.

Fans WMAR spoke with hope new management renews the contracts which helped them to triple-digit wins in 2023.

"I think it's really good combination, really," Wilcox continued, "I think they've done a lot for the area to begin with, and I think we can look for some really good things in the future now."

"To me, the people coming in have all been in winning situations," Mack continued, "through business or sports, I think it's going to give us a new positive direction."

The deal still must be approved by Major League Baseball.