Oriole Park at Camden Yards named the best ballpark in the MLB

BALTIMORE — Good news O's fans, we're just one week away from Opening Day and Oriole Park at Camden Yards was voted the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Fans are wearing this number one ranking with pride.

"Baltimore represents a lot to my family. Camden Yards, to hear this news is outstanding. I didn't doubt it for a second. More people should come out and check out our stadium, check out our people and enjoy the Orioles and watch them win the World Series this year," said Chuck Bowers, a lifelong O's fan.

Coming to an MLB game is more than just about the wins and losses. It's an experience. Fans take pride in the architecture of their ballpark, the history of it, as well as the good food they serve.

"It is awesome. Just so proud of this stadium, this team, the city, you know we got great fans, and it just says Baltimore in Maryland and we love our state," says Orioles fan Daniel Western.

"I'm surprised and pleased because I think it is. I've been to 14 other ballparks and talked with fans who have been everywhere and they just think Camden is a marvelous place," said Bob Lynch, who attended the first ever O's game back in 1992.

The combination of a fun fan experience and a winning team means Camden Yards is packed once again.

"People are back because the O's are doing good," says Lynch.

During 2023's AL East Division winning season, the O's saw attendance up 46% from a season ago.

Lynch says he's seen the good bad and everything in between. His favorite quality of Camden Yards has always been the intimacy of the park.

"The stands are close to the ballpark and it's a ballpark, not a stadium. It's a wonderful place to watch a baseball game and feel like you're part of what's going on," said Lynch.

Other fans' favorite quality varied.

"It's gotta be Cal Ripken. The iron man statue, it's got to be the vibe. It's got to be the culture of Baltimore and the food," said Bowers.

"I love that it's Maryland all the way. The brick, it's not cookie cutter it just says Maryland. When you drive by it, I'm proud that this is our stadium," said Western.

Opening day is against the Los Angeles Angles at 3:05 p.m.