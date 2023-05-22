One person arrested following Northwest Academy of Health Sciences vandalized

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating after a middle school was vandalized Monday morning.

It forced school leaders at Northwest Academy of Health Sciences to keep the doors closed to students and staff Monday.

Michelia Gooden-Evans is one neighbor who lives across the street from the school and she saw the commotion as she was out walking near the corner of Old Court and Mollye Road.

“My daughter catches the bus across the street. She goes to another school about two miles away, but this is her pick up and this morning the bus wasn’t in the usual location. I’m surprised. I saw at least five police cars and just didn’t know what was happening. I just saw a lot of police cars across the street didn’t know why they were there. I just figured maybe they were doing some testing or drills or something,” Gooden-Evans said.

But police were there investigating. Detectives haven’t said how severe the damages were, but it appears this occurred after someone broke into the school over the weekend.

It forced school leaders to cancel classes Monday, and right now they’re figuring out if they will need to remain canceled again for Tuesday.

“This is usually a quiet neighborhood. Hopefully they have cameras, and will get an idea of what happened because that’s just crazy,” Gooden-Evans said.

Baltimore County police confirmed they have one person in custody who was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Rd.

Charges are pending and the identity of the person has not been released but the incident remains under investigation.