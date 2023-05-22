Watch Now
Baltimore County school cancels Monday classes after weekend burglary

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore County school was forced to cancel classes Monday after being burglarized over the weekend.

Police were called around 6:30 Monday morning to Northwest Academy of Health Sciences on Old Court Road.

Officers initially responded there for a report of vandalism. Once on scene investigators realized someone had been inside the building.

Police noted some damage to the property, but provided no further information.

Baltimore County Public Schools confirmed the closure on social media, but offered no details on the vandalism.

