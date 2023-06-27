One neighborhood impacted heavily by scattered thunderstorms

TOWSON, Md. — A neighborhood on Charlesway in Towson was hit hard by severe thunderstorms Monday evening.

“It was just I mean waves, our gutters were overflowing. It was, yeah it was pretty intense," says Sarah Elverud.

The neighbors say this type of damage happens often.

“Anytime there is going to be a bad storm like this, even if it lasts like it 5 minutes, its going to go out," says Bryan Del Monte.

Elverud tells WMAR her family is going to her parents house because they are unsure when their power will be back on.

“Very high risk for power outages and because we're kind of like a private neighborhood we're not prioritized for getting power back quickly so it usually takes like, I mean half a day before we get power back," Says Sarah Elverud.

Bryan Del Monte says the power is the least of his worries, hes concerned for his neighbor whose driveway is now cut off by a large tree

“So I’ve helped out before, got the chainsaw out, tried to clear the downed tree from the driveway, that’s a lot, that’s a lot larger than before so my thought is I'll try to reach out to them and see if I can help," says Bryan.

He says more should be done in the neighborhood because each time there is a storm like this one, there is concern for more damage at all of the homes.

“If it is possible to have crews like BGE, or the city, or whoever to clear those out and cut them, they do mowing, but mowing is mowing the vines are going to take down trees and that's the really dangerous part of it,” says Bryan

The family who was in the house went down to the basement for safety.

They say even when the power is restored, it will be a while before they are able to clear a path in their driveway to get in and out of their home.