Power outages are piling up in Maryland due to severe thunderstorms.

According to BGE, 155 outages have been reported, affecting exactly 5,171 customers.

Chaia Kessler

Residents in Pikesville say power lines fell into the streets causing a fire in the middle of the road.

Officers have also been seen on Stevenson Road in Pikesville to help.

Amanda Engel

Stay with WMAR-2 News as continue to monitor outages.