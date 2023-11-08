One month later, Hamas attack still weighs heavy on Baltimore Jewish community

BALTIMORE — Letters across Howard Libit's wrist spell out a name: Nili Margalit, a 41-year-old hostage still held by Hamas.

"I'm wearing a bracelet to remember one of the hostages," Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, told WMAR. "We put together over 240 of them, one for each hostage. People across the community are wearing them - I intend to wear it until either she's released or I learn of some other unfortunate fate."

Libit told WMAR in Baltimore's Jewish community, the deadly Hamas attack on Israel is still the topic of conversation and of worry.

"There is so much interest in speaking up for Israel, standing up for Israel, coming together as a community to mourn and to wish for the hostages to be released," Libit added.

Around the Baltimore area, the last month has seen several commemorations; just a few days ago, on Friday, an event outside a Pikesville congregation saw empty chairs for hostages still held by Hamas.

About 1400 people were killed in the initial Hamas attacks last month; since that carnage, Israel has responded with a military escalation. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 10,000 Palestinians have died.

Back here at home, the Jewish community remains active. On Thursday night outside Baltimore City Hall, Jay Bernstein, head of the Israel committee with Ner Tamid congregation in Baltimore, tells WMAR folks will pray and light more than 200 lanterns, reading aloud more than 200 hostage names.

"As long as these individuals are still held in captivity," Bernstein explained, "it's very important that we have events to make sure they're not forgotten and to put pressure on Hamas and the international community to do whatever is possible to obtain their release."

Fundraising for humanitarian aid is also a focus moving forward. The Associated, a partner agency of Libit's, is one of those raising money.

Libit tells WMAR that millions have been raised in this community.