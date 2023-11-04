In Pikesville, 240 empty chairs for 240 hostages

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Gadi Moses, 80 years old, Israeli.

Bipin Joshi, 23 years old. Nepali student.

Evyatar David, 22 years old, Israeli.

240 of these names and photos were posted behind empty chairs at an empty Shabbat table in Pikesville - the empty seats representing hostages held by the militant group Hamas.

"I think the table really brings that home - that they are missing, and they're leaving a hole in many peoples' lives," said Fern Babkes, a Howard County resident who attended Friday.

The display was a symbolic call for the release of those hostages; the gathering took place in front of Har Sinai Oheb Shalom congregation in Pikesville.

Dozens in attendance, from Howard County, to Israel itself.

"It's hard days for us," said Avichay Aharoni, who came to the Baltimore area from Israel, "The heart is broken. I have a few friends who died in the festival in Nova."

Since that festival attack last month, and Hamas' taking more than 200 hostages, Israel ramped up military operations. Thousands of people on either side of the border, both civilian and military, have died in the destruction - prompting global calls for a ceasefire.

The effects of the bloodshed have been felt throughout the entire world - including here in Baltimore.

"What I found most chilling when i walked past the table were the high chairs," said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council. "The babies, the children who are being held in Gaza. It's just so startling."

Libit notes other cities across the globe have been doing displays like Friday's in Pikesville; the Jewish community here decided to do the same.

"As a Baltimore Jewish community, we came together, set a table with china, with Challah, with everything you'd have for your typical Friday evening Shabbat dinner with your family. These hostages need to come home."

The group gathered for prayer and song, pushing and praying for the safe release of the hostages, so those 240 seats might be filled again.