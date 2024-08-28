One Love Foundation talks partner violence prevention

UPDATE: We previously reported information that was provided by authorities indicating that Andrea Rodriguez Avila had been romantically linked to her attacker.

Avila's family states this is not the case in a statement sent to WMAR.

Our family is devastated after the loss of our beautiful Andrea. She was a loving, caring, humble and intelligent gift to the world who made everyone feel special. We all know that Andrea was the special one who impressed everyone she met with her independence and sweet spirit. Andrea came to Rice to accomplish her dreams of helping others and changing the world through her career goal of working for the United Nations. Born in Honduras, she lived in Spain and Maryland where she immersed herself school activities, spoke multiple languages and was recognized with many awards. She was an academic achiever who worked hard to transition from Community College of Baltimore County to Rice. She had a wonderful community at both schools.



We want Andrea’s life and tragedy of her death to make a difference. As someone who helped others, we ask that her fellow students and friends help celebrate her memory by caring for others. As grieving parents, we ask other parents to keep communicating with your children about all relationships and pay close attention to all concerns. As a family, we strongly disagree with the news reports stating there was a relationship between Andrea and the shooter. Her precious life was lost to horrific violence at the hands of one man who is solely responsible.



We ask for privacy at this time as we cherish Andrea's memory and celebrate the life of our daughter, granddaughter, big sister, niece, cousin and friend. Official Family statement:

With this new information, WMAR feels that partner violence and prevention is still an important topic to cover.

A GoFundMe for Andrea's has reached its goal, raising $25,260 for her memorial.

ORIGINAL: Andrea Rodriguez Avila was poised for success.

Avila graduated from Perry Hall High School in 2021 and was well-involved in student organizations at the Community College of Baltimore County before graduating in 2023.

She transferred to Rice University in spring 2024, according to a Rice spokesperson, where she was a member of the Honor Council and a peer academic advisor. Police say that's where she lost her life. Police believe a man, who was not named as of Tuesday, shot and killed Avila before turning the gun on himself.

For the One Love Foundation, a Maryland-based partner violence prevention group which works to educate young people on healthy relationships, the news is all too familiar.

"It brings me right back to May 3rd, 2010," Julie Myers, the foundation's CEO, told WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson. "It brings me right back to the day that we found out that Yeardley had been beaten up and left for dead by her ex-boyfriend."

Myers was Yeardley Love's college lacrosse coach. Love, a Baltimore native, was beaten to death in 2010 while she was attending the University of Virginia. Her ex-partner was sentenced to 23 years in prison for her murder.

Now the One Love Foundation, created in Yeardley's honor, works in schools to teach the next generation about healthy partnerships.

"It's really educating our youth, our 11- to 24-year-olds. It's really helping them understand what a healthy and unhealthy relationship look like. Really helping them identify the behaviors involved in healthy and unhealthy behaviors as well."

Police say a note at the scene of Avila's murder Monday pointed to a troubled romantic relationship.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship. And obviously, they were having a troubled relationship at this time," Clemente Rodriguez, the chief of police at Rice University in Houston, told reporters.

Myers and the foundation are working toward a future without domestic abuse. They share ten signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships with young people.

Healthy ones are easy to see: having fun, supporting one another, honesty, trust, equality.

"On the flip side, the negative behaviors would be the exact opposite," Myers described. "It's the guilting. It's the belittling, it's the control, and it's the possessiveness and the volatility that can come from a relationship where things have just, they've flipped. They probably started healthy, and that's why they were able to continue. But at some point, those unhealthy behaviors started to creep in."

Myers said young people who believe they are being abused should talk to a trusted adult; communicate and share what's going on so loved ones can be part of their support system.

"We just want to do everything we can to share our education share our knowledge to try to help the person in your family in your community and try to help keep these kids alive," Myers added.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.