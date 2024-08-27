Perry Hall High School grad found murdered in Texas college dorm room

HOUSTON, Tx. — A former student at Perry Hall High School was shot to death inside her college dorm room in Texas Monday.

Andrea Rodriguez Avila graduated from Community College of Baltimore County in 2023 before heading off to study at Rice University in Houston.

According to Avila's LinkedIn page, she was pursuing a bachelor's degree in political science.

Police believe Avila's death is linked to a murder suicide.

Inside her dorm room, detectives also discovered the body of an unidentified man who appeared to suffer a self inflicted gunshot wound.

University President Reginald DesRoches said the man was not affiliated with the university.

CNN reports a note was left at the scene indicating he and Avila were involved in a troubled romantic relationship.

The tragic incident took place as students wrapped up their first day back at class.

A shelter in place order was in effect on campus for over an hour Monday evening so police could assure there was no active threat.

Classes were canceled Tuesday for healing.

"This is a heartbreaking, devastating incident, and it is important to recognize that this loss will affect our close-knit community in the days and weeks ahead," said DesRoches. I want our students, parents and Rice community to know that our campus is safe, that there is no further threat and that we are wrapping our arms around you with care and concern. As a parent of a past Rice student, I can only imagine how devastating this must be – to Andrea’s family and our community.