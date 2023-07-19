One extra dollar leads to $4 million lottery prize in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — While there's still no Mega Millions jackpot winner, two people in Maryland have become millionaires in the process.

The next drawing is Friday with a $720 million jackpot at stake.

Meanwhile here in Baltimore someone purchased a ticket at Lobby Shop on N. Charles Street for Tuesday night's drawing.

For an extra dollar the buyer decided to add a Megaplier, which if lucky would quadruple their winnings.

The low-risk gamble certainly paid off, as the ticket turned out to be worth $1 million.

Yet, because the player bought the Megaplier, the total prize increased to $4 million.

That wasn't the only lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in the area.

Over in Catonsville another player walked away with a million bucks from a ticket purchased at National Pike Fuel on Baltimore National Pike.

In this case the winner chose not to go with the Megaplier, that would have made them $3 million richer.

Last night’s winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54.

Both local winners had tickets matching all five numbers, but missed on the Mega Ball which was 18. Each has 182 days to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit in Maryland in March 2014, when someone in La Plata split $414 million with other winning players in Florida.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 states and jurisdictions. Odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12 million.