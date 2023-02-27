Watch Now
One dead, two injured in triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 26, 2023
BALTIMORE — One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting on Sunday.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., Northeast District crime suppression units were in the 5500 block of Bowley's Lane when they heard gunshots.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

According to officers, they saw the male suspect, but were too far away to apprehend him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a breaking story.

