One dead, one injured after car collides with tree in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday.

Police say at 12:55 a.m., a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east on Johns Hopkins Road near Route 29 when it failed to negotiate a traffic circle and struck a tree.

The front passenger, 21-year-old Elisa Calix, was taken to a Shock Trauma Center where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.