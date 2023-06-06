Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, one injured after car collides with tree in Howard County

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:01:33-04

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday.

Police say at 12:55 a.m., a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east on Johns Hopkins Road near Route 29 when it failed to negotiate a traffic circle and struck a tree.

The front passenger, 21-year-old Elisa Calix, was taken to a Shock Trauma Center where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injures.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices