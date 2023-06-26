One dead after speeding motorcycle collides with tractor-trailer in Frederick County

MYERSVILLE, Md. — A Hagerstown man died Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tractor-trailer in Myersville.

It happened around 7pm on westbound I-70 near the South Mountain rest area.

Witnesses told police a Ducati was moving at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of a Freightliner truck that was towing a shipping container trailer.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 59-year-old Gregory Wood. He died on scene.

Police said the truck driver was not injured.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

