On May Day, Baltimore groups protest Trump, Musk

BALTIMORE — Several protests against the Trump administration are happening across Baltimore today as part of nationwide demonstrations.

The protests include local labor unions and progressive political groups converging on McKeldin Square. Supporting groups, according to a news release, include the Metro Baltimore Council AFL-CIO, Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Baltimore NAACP and AFSCME Maryland Council 3.

Multiple "feeder protests" are taking place around the city, including at the Baltimore Teachers Union headquarters and at City Hall. Organizers say these groups will meet at McKeldin Square near the Inner Harbor and Pratt Street as rush hour begins.

Among other causes, protesters are demonstrating against mass layoffs, deportations and a "billionaire takeover" within the federal government.

"We are just hoping to show solidarity and unity with the community. Show them that there is hope for change, show them that they're not alone, in feeling the desire for change," said Ria Samson, an organizer.

The protest at City Hall, dubbed "99 versus 1," focused on the majority's political power over the one percent.

WMAR Demonstrators cross Gay St. & Lombard St. Thursday afternoon.

Several hundred protesters marched from city hall to McKeldin Square, with police maintaining a presence and directing traffic.

Delegate Ryan Nawrocki (R), a member of the conservative Maryland Freedom Caucus, backed their right to assemble, but likened the advocacy at the planned protests to support for Hamas and MS-13.

"I understand what the May 1st event was about historically - but I think that's a very far cry- to support rights for workers and things like that. I don't believe that it was about supporting terrorist organizations. Unfortunately that's what it's morphed into," said Nawrocki.

The protests are expected to impact rush hour traffic as demonstrators head toward McKeldin Square.

