Olivia Rodrigo's 'Daisy Chain Fields' festival to benefit two Johns Hopkins University nonprofits

BALTIMORE — GRAMMY Award–winning artist Olivia Rodrigo will host the Daisy Chains Fields Festival, an event supporting multiple nonprofits that advocate for women and girls, including two Johns Hopkins–affiliated organizations.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Great Park in Irvine, California, on August 29.

According to the festival's website, net proceeds from the event will benefit the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health (JHCIH) and Jhpiego.

Founded in 1991, the JHCIH works to promote Indigenous health and advance the well-being and leadership of Indigenous communities across the world.

Established in 1973, Jhpiego shares knowledge through hands-on experience and skills-based training, with the mission of ensuring healthier futures for women, children, and families.

In March 2025, WMAR reported that 130 jobs at the Jhpiego Corporation were cut due to reductions in funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

RELATED: Johns Hopkins University plans to cut over 200 Maryland jobs in May

WMAR-2 News has reached out to both organizations and have received one reply from the JHCIH:

This recognition from Olivia means the world to us at the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health! Indigenous Peoples have endured a long history of invisibility in terms of national philanthropy and public awareness. For Olivia to stand behind our work and bring others into our orbit may have profound impacts to improve Indigenous women’s and girls’ well-being.

Indigenous women and girls experience some of the largest disparity gaps in health and education. In addition, Indigenous populations honor women as the life force for all the generations to come. Our Center’s motto for this campaign is, “Her strength is our future.” We are proud to be part of the Daisy Chain Festival’s beneficiaries.

Rodrigo, 23, said the festival was created on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change. She added that the event affirms music and shared experiences as powerful drivers of progress and social transformation.

“The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment where all are welcome,” Rodrigo said. “Daisy Chains offers more than live performances; it provides opportunities for education, dialogue, and engagement on issues affecting women and girls in the United States and globally.”

The festival’s lineup will feature Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Not For Radio, Olivia Rodrigo, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and The Breeders, performing across two stages. Special guests will include Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, and Stevie Nicks.

In addition to the music, the festival will offer nonprofit activations, educational resources, community art experiences, local vendors, and more.

Presale for the Daisy Chains Fields Festival begins Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.