Johns Hopkins University plans to cut over 200 Maryland jobs in May

BALTIMORE — According to a report from Johns Hopkins University to the Maryland Department of Labor, the university plans to cut over 200 Maryland jobs on May 12.

This comes after JHU announced that due to cuts made to the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, over 2,000 jobs in 44 countries internationally were lost.

247 jobs were cut in the United States, 237 of those jobs are in Baltimore City, according to the report.

107 of those jobs are at the Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Communication Programs.

RELATED: Johns Hopkins University says USAID cuts forced loss of nearly 2,000 positions in over 40 countries

The remaining 130 jobs are at the Jhipego Corporation, a Johns Hopkins University affiliate with a mission of providing access to high-quality, lifesaving health care delivered by competent and caring providers.

Founded in 1973, Jhpiego has worked to expand its efforts in addressing health policy and guidelines to support health systems strengthening.

WMAR reached out to both the Center for Communication Programs and Jhpiego for comment on the layoffs, and have yet to receive a response.

University president Ronald Daniels warned of the impending cuts following the "unexpected stoppage of foreign aid funds."

"Because of these funding terminations, we are in the process of winding down USAID grant-related activities in Baltimore and internationally, including impactful work to provide maternal and infant care, prevent the spread of diseases, and provide clean drinking water," Daniels said.

He said funding towards both the Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Communication Programs and Jhpiego totaled to more than $800 million.

Maryland is among numerous other states suing the Trump administration for targeting the National Institutes of Health, accusing them of "unlawfully cutting funds" for health research at universities around the country.

It's not yet clear how many more job cuts are incoming following the report of these recent cuts.