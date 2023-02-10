Officer on life support after being shot while searching for fugitive in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore County Police officer is fighting for their life after being shot in the line of duty Thursday while searching for an armed fugitive.

David Linthicum, 24, had been on the run for nearly 36 hours when he allegedly opened fire on police in Cockeysville.

He was already wanted for shooting another officer Wednesday afternoon as they responded to a call at his home on Powers Avenue.

Police were told someone at the location was in crisis.

When they entered the home Linthicum fired injuring one officer. It was initially thought that Linthicum had barricaded himself inside the home, setting up a SWAT Team response.

It turns out he actually escaped prompting a two-day manhunt that resulted in areawide school and road closures.

The next time Linthicum would be spotted was late Thursday night in the woods near his home.

That's where police say he shot a second officer and stole their vehicle leading to a chase through Harford County.

Deputies there finally took him into custody Friday morning following an eight-hour standoff near the Fallston Mall Shopping Center.

According to Shock Trauma’s lead physician, Dr. Thomas Scalea, the second wounded officer is on life support.

"He is going to need a significant amount of reconstruction," said Scalea.

The first wounded officer was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Thursday night Shock Trauma’s Dr. Thomas Scalea provided an update on the condition of the #BCoPD detective 24-yr-old David Linthicum is accused of shooting. This is 2nd member of our Department in less than 36 hrs the suspect shot. Both officers remain in our thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/WI2b1A8tMz — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 10, 2023

Charges against Linthicum are pending.

Online court records show Linthicum pleaded guilty in 2019 to drug possession with intent to distribute, for which he was sentenced to probation before judgement.