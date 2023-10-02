October 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
(Source: Raycom Media)
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 24 homicides and 60 non-fatal shootings in September 2023.
Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Here is October 2023:
10/1/23 - 8:56pm: A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 500 block of Patapsco Avenue.
