October 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 24 homicides and 60 non-fatal shootings in September 2023.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is October 2023:

10/1/23 - 8:56pm: A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 500 block of Patapsco Avenue.