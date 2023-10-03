Former Loyola U. basketball player found dead in vacant home in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A call for a wellness check in West Baltimore has now turned into a homicide investigation.

On Monday, at 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of North Payson Street for the call.

Once they arrived, police spoke with the caller saying their loved one had been reported missing since October 1 and they were possibly inside the location.

Police were able to enter the home, which was determined to be vacant, and found the victim with signs of trauma to the body.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner's office where he was identified as former Loyola University basketball player Jamal Barney.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Barney, 37, began his career at Loyola in 2007, leading the MAAC in scoring for multiple years.

He is the only player in program history to score 40 points or more twice in his career.

During his time at Loyola, he was pursuing a degree in communication-advertising.

“Loyola Athletics and the men’s basketball program are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Barney’s passing. Our prayers are with his family and friends. Jamal was a tough and extremely talented competitor on the basketball court who also had a big smile and affection for his friends and family.” Loyola Athletics

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.