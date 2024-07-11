O what a night! Did you catch the catch?

BALTIMORE, MD — Wednesday night's Orioles game was not the best. Not the outcome we wanted, but if you were watching, there was at least one memorable catch, from a fan.

Connor Cunningham and Brady Weller are season ticket holders from Pikesville.

In the 7th inning Connor made a fabulous catch after #27, Seiya Suzuki, hit a foul ball.

We can't show you, because we don't own the rights, but we can tell you about everything that happened after.

The amazing night for these friends didn't end there. Shortly after the catch was seen on TV, they won the 50/50 raffle. We're not going to tell you how much, but it was a very good night!

And then Orioles Broadcasters Melanie Newman and Kevin Brown signed the ball!

Courtesy: Brady Weller

Smiles, even after a short rain delay.

The O's were shut out last night. Thursday night is the final game of the series against the Cubs before the Yankees come to town.

Last month another fan made an amazing catch, also catching the attention of Orioles Broadcasters.