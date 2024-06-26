Despite holding drink and phone, O's fan gains national attention for amazing bare handed grab

BALTIMORE — While the Orioles might be on a five game losing streak, one longtime fan is gaining national attention for an amazing catch from the stands Monday.

Tim Byer was seated alone in the right field upper deck when Cleveland's Josh Naylor launched a 415-foot foul ball his way.

With a drink and cell phone in his left hand, Byer managed to snag the 108.5mph fly ball with his bare right. before it could plunge onto Eutaw Street.

The outstanding grab caught the eye of the O's broadcast team, who interviewed Byer.

When asked if he ever played ball before, Byer said he was an outfielder for Chesapeake High School's 1997 state championship team in Pasadena. Despite being to dozens of games over the years, Byer admitted it was his first foul ball ever.

Rob Long chats with the impressive barehanded foul-ball catcher, Tim, from Game 1 against the Guardians.



This was Tim's first foul ball caught in 30 years of coming to Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/9yFsygo6Xm — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) June 25, 2024

In a nod to the catch phrase of late Orioles public address announcer Rex Barney, Byer jokingly asked if his catch meant he'd be awarded a contract.

By the way, all this happened while Byer's wife and daughter were away from their seats visiting the Camden Yards bouncy house.

But they're surely aware now, because Byer has since been featured on a variety of national sports broadcasts, forever cementing his fandom fame.

