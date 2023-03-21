Nick Mosby complies with Ethics Board documents request following court ruling

BALTIMORE — After nearly a year of back and forth litigation, it appears Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and the Ethics Board have settled their issues.

It was last April when the board began investigating Mosby over a trust opened on his behalf that raised thousands towards he and wife, Marilyn Mosby's, private legal expenses.

Mosby repeatedly denied having any involvement in the trust, claiming to have no knowledge of solicitation efforts despite being listed as a beneficiary.

The board requested that Mosby hand over documentation regarding the trust, but he declined citing attorney client privilege.

Since Mosby failed to make mention of donations received by the trust on his 2022 personal financial disclosures, the Ethics Board ordered him to amend the forms and remove himself from any interest in the trust within 30 days.

They also demanded the trust return all controlled donations that were made at the time, and to immediately cease and desist from all fundraising activities on Mosby's behalf.

Mosby fought the board's decision, ultimately taking them to court.

After multiple delays, a Circuit Court judge last month ruled in favor of the Ethics Board on two of their three findings.

The judge said Mosby should have distanced himself from the fund and disclosed his interest on financial forms.

However Mosby was granted a partial win, when the judge said the board could not order donations to be returned, citing a lack of evidence proving Mosby was in control of the fund.

On Monday, the board issued a statement saying Mosby provided the requested documents in compliance with their previous order.

"In the matter of Ethics Board complaint Nos. 22-0002-E and 22-0003-E, the Baltimore City Ethics Board has received the documents requested from the Respondent, City Council President Mosby," the Board wrote on their website. "The Board is confident that Council President Mosby has complied with the Board’s Administrative Order dated May 12, 2022, within the time frame set by the Board."