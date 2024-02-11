MD delegates call for release of 911 call in Zay Flowers' domestic assault investigation

A slew of Maryland delegates are calling for the release of the 911 call made during an alleged domestic assault involving Ravens' rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred in late January, before the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Owings Mills.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime.

In a letter to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, delegates are saying 'withholding the recording the recordings perpetuates a narrative that some individuals are exempt from scrutiny due to their affluence and social status.'

In response to the letter, Olszewski states that, consistent with departmental policy, the county will not release recordings or information that could impede in ongoing investigations.