Newly redesigned Chesapeake Bay tags revealed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — While on the road you may notice a new look to some Maryland license plates.

That's because the MVA and Chesapeake Bay Trust just unveiled newly redesigned Bay tags.

It's the fourth variation of Bay plates since initially launching back in 1990. The most recent version was introduced in 2018.

The latest theme focuses on protecting the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays.

New plates can be purchased for $20 at your local MVA, car dealerships, tag and title agencies, or online.

Currently more than 370,000 Maryland drivers, or 7 percent of vehicles in the state display Bay tags.

The majority of revenue generated by the plates goes to non-profit organizations and programs that provide education and resources for bay conservation.