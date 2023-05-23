New York motorcyclist killed in Harford County crash

BEL AIR, Md. — A New York motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in the Bel Air area Monday evening.

The driver of a Chrysler Pacifica was turning left from Route 22 onto Schucks Road, and struck Jeremy Burris, 37, who was on a Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 22, said Maryland State Police.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chrysler's driver remained at the scene.

The road was closed for more than two hours, and the crash remains under investigation.

