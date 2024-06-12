New speed cameras activating on 2 streets near schools in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — It's the big rectangle closest to the driver's side door: the brake pad. Baltimore City officials want you to press it near schools, and if you don't: smile for the camera.

Speed cameras in two new locations are turning on this week: the 2100 block of W. Franklin St. and the 2200 block of Mt. Royal Terrace.

Implementation in both directions will begin on or about June 10, the Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation said in a news release.

WMAR spoke with folks near Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School, close to the impending W. Franklin St. camera, who say the cameras will be a welcome addition.

With little ones constantly in motion, safety is always top of mind for Denise Folks, owner of Positive Youth Expressions, a children's nonprofit on Bentalou St. next door to Mary Ann Winterling Elementary.

"It's always good, because the driving in Baltimore City, running red lights—it's terrible; it's very terrible," Folks noted.

"It doesn't bother me, because I usually take my time coming down all these streets," said Nate Chesley, who lives near the W. Franklin St. camera location.

"Because you've always got kids out there. You never know about kids coming out in the street. So I think it's a good thing," Chesley added.

Cameras are active in Baltimore school zones Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm. If you go at least 12 mph over the speed limit, the camera will catch you.

According to the state of Maryland, drivers get in about 3,000 crashes involving pedestrians every year.

If you do get caught speeding by one of the cameras, you will not get points on your license, but you will be fined $40.