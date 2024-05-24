More speed cameras going up in Baltimore school zones

BALTIMORE — New speed cameras are going up in two Baltimore school zones.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the cameras will be placed in the 2200 block of Mount Royal Terrace near Dorothy I. Height Elementary and the Mount Royal School.

The second zone will be along the 2100 block of W. Franklin Street by Mary Ann Winterling and Franklin Square Elementary Schools.

Enforcement will begin Monday, June 10.

Earlier this month another camera was set up between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of N. Monroe Street, in the area of Matthew A. Henson Elementary and Carver Vocational Technical High Schools.

Cameras operate Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Violators receive $40 fines in the mail, with no license points.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12 mph or or more over the speed limit.