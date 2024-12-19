New shops offering toys, games in greater Baltimore

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Running a small business isn't all fun and games - unless your business is literally about fun and games.

There are a few new shops opening in the Baltimore area that offer their own special selections of toys, games or books.

Kids, parents, and the young-at-heart should check out these unique brick-and-mortar spaces to shop for something fun.



Totally Toys of Maryland just held its official ribbon-cutting today, in Owings Mills' Valley Village. The mom-and-pop store calls itself "the new go to spot in the Greater Baltimore Area for Toys, Games, Puzzles and More!" It offers "sustainable, inclusive, and community-minded toys" - in a nostalgic atmosphere - right on Reisterstown Road.

Bricks & Minifigs is opening in Cockeysville It's the first Baltimore-area location of a national chain that lets customers "buy, sell, trade, and geek out over LEGO® products." It's coming to the renovated Yorktowne Plaza, at York and Cranbrook.

In the Howard County area, a bookstore with a serious mission recently opened. The Novel Refuge, off of Routes 29 and 216, is a volunteer-run, charity used bookstore that supports "local refugees and asylum-seekers by selling books, games, puzzles, and other literary-related items."



