Game Sports Bar, Panda Express, Qdoba coming to Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Two new eateries, as well as a sports bar from south Baltimore, are coming to the busy corner of York and Cranbrook roads in Cockeysville.
The Yorktowne Plaza shopping center is getting a new look, and some new businesses.
Game Sports Bar (formerly located off of Russell Street near the stadiums in Baltimore) is opening in the shopping center this fall. A leasing flier shows the sports bar moving in next to Dollar Tree, along with a patio area.
The sports bar's offerings in Baltimore included games like pool, ping-pong, foosball, darts, air hockey, old-school video games that are free to play, claw machines, cornhole and "hillbillie golf."
Qdoba and Panda Express are also moving in this year, to a new three-tenant building directly at the York/Cranbrook corner.
Klein Enterprises confirmed that all the renovations will be completed by the end of the year on the shopping center, and that they hope to get a third tenant for the Panda Express/Qdoba building.
The shopping center is featuring facade improvements, and upgraded IHOP and Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.
Other new tenants include Kaysi Beauty and Inspire Nail Salon.