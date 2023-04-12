Game Sports Bar, Panda Express, Qdoba coming to Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Two new eateries, as well as a sports bar from south Baltimore, are coming to the busy corner of York and Cranbrook roads in Cockeysville.

The Yorktowne Plaza shopping center is getting a new look, and some new businesses.

Game Sports Bar (formerly located off of Russell Street near the stadiums in Baltimore) is opening in the shopping center this fall. A leasing flier shows the sports bar moving in next to Dollar Tree, along with a patio area.

The sports bar's offerings in Baltimore included games like pool, ping-pong, foosball, darts, air hockey, old-school video games that are free to play, claw machines, cornhole and "hillbillie golf."

Qdoba and Panda Express are also moving in this year, to a new three-tenant building directly at the York/Cranbrook corner.

Klein Enterprises Site plan of Yorktowne Plaza



Klein Enterprises confirmed that all the renovations will be completed by the end of the year on the shopping center, and that they hope to get a third tenant for the Panda Express/Qdoba building.

The shopping center is featuring facade improvements, and upgraded IHOP and Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

Other new tenants include Kaysi Beauty and Inspire Nail Salon.