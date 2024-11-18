Holiday events in the Baltimore area for 2024

BALTIMORE — From the traditional favorites (like Miracle on 34th Strete) to brand-new celebrations (like the Magic of Merryland in Harbor East), the Baltimore area has lots to do this holiday season.

We're compiling a calendar of events, from Thanksgiving through New Year's, where you can enjoy the holiday of your choice.

And - WMAR has launched a special "Spectacular Maryland Main Streets" edition of our "Shop Small with Stevie" segment, where we'll be highlighting small businesses in towns all across Maryland.

You can check out their special holiday festivities and events, while supporting local merchants.

This list will be updated, so stay tuned!

THANKSGIVING DINNERS & DISTRIBUTIONS:



Bea Gaddy's massive annual Thanksgiving dinner is returning to Patterson Park this year.

Bon Secours Community Resource Center's annual Turkey Giveaway is on Nov. 15

The Flowers Whiting Initiative will host its 5th annual Turkey Giveaway, on Madison Avenue in West Baltimore on Nov. 23.

The Franciscan Center of Baltimore hosts a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 West 23rd Street. More information can be found through their website.

WINTER HOLIDAYS:



If you don't know about Miracle on 34th Street, are you even from Baltimore? Arguably the area's most popular holiday attraction, the lights will return to Hampden's 34th Street starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

Mt. Vernon's Monument Lighting always brings an impressive kick-off to the holiday season, with fireworks and lights drawing crowds to the heart of Baltimore's cultural district. This year, the celebration takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.

Christmas Village will bring its much-loved German vibes to the Inner Harbor, starting on Thanksgiving - and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.

The Mayor's Christmas Parade will travel through Hampden for the 51st year. It's happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The 4th annual Station North Holiday Market, presented by PNC Bank, will take place for one day only, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the historic North Avenue Market, 30 W. North Avenue. There will be local artists, makers, local food and drink, pop-ups and live performances - all on a "vibrant, illuminated" North Avenue.

Push To Start Station North Holiday Market



Power Plant Live! is bringing back the "Miracle on Market" celebration, for the 10th year. Starting Nov. 30, there'll be a holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar called Miracle. The "Miracle on 34 Market Place" will be open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and Fridays/Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. The pop-up bar is partnering with the community to host local food and toy drives, and special themed activities. More info is here.

Power Plant Live! Power Plant Live's Miracle on Market



