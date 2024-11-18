Holiday events in the Baltimore area for 2024

BALTIMORE — From the traditional favorites (like Miracle on 34th Strete) to brand-new celebrations (like the Magic of Merryland in Harbor East), the Baltimore area has lots to do this holiday season.
We're compiling a calendar of events, from Thanksgiving through New Year's, where you can enjoy the holiday of your choice.
THANKSGIVING DINNERS & DISTRIBUTIONS:
- Bea Gaddy's massive annual Thanksgiving dinner is returning to Patterson Park this year.
- Bon Secours Community Resource Center's annual Turkey Giveaway is on Nov. 15
- The Flowers Whiting Initiative will host its 5th annual Turkey Giveaway, on Madison Avenue in West Baltimore on Nov. 23.
- The Franciscan Center of Baltimore hosts a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 West 23rd Street. More information can be found through their website.
WINTER HOLIDAYS:
- If you don't know about Miracle on 34th Street, are you even from Baltimore? Arguably the area's most popular holiday attraction, the lights will return to Hampden's 34th Street starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
- Mt. Vernon's Monument Lighting always brings an impressive kick-off to the holiday season, with fireworks and lights drawing crowds to the heart of Baltimore's cultural district. This year, the celebration takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
- Christmas Village will bring its much-loved German vibes to the Inner Harbor, starting on Thanksgiving - and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
- The Mayor's Christmas Parade will travel through Hampden for the 51st year. It's happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Harbor East promises to be glitzier than ever, with the "Magic of Merryland" Inaugural Tree Lighting. The festivities will run for most of the day on Nov. 23.
- Maryland Zoo brings back "Holly Days" from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, with "a different way to enjoy the season" each day. There's also a "Brunch with Santa" every Sunday in December. More info is on the zoo website.
- Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees kicks off its 35th year at the State Fairgrounds. It runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 1, with "a dazzling winter wonderland" of vendors, kids' rides, carnival games, entertainment, crafts and more. Information on ticket prices and more is available here.
- Charm City Lights will light up Druid Hill Park for the second year. It's open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., November 30 - January 1, and it "takes attendees on a one-mile, drive-thru adventure that features more than 250,000 holiday lights." Get tickets and more information here.
- It's never a "blue Christmas" with Baltimore's quirky "Night of 100 Elvises." The event returns for its 28th year, this time to the Lord Baltimore Hotel on the weekend of Dec. 7. Get your bell-bottoms and bouffants ready to go, and getall the scoop here.
- The Holiday Shoppe brings a boutique of handcrafted and distinctive gifts for sale to the Lord Baltimore hotel, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. Sponsored by the local women-owned Fleurtopia, the event also features some specialty nights, like "Bourbon & Baubles" and "A Men's Shopping Night." More information is here.
- Hampden Holiday Markets brings more than 40 artists, artisans, makers, plus live music, poetry, hot soups and drinks to St. Luke's Church at 800 West 36th Street. It's organized by The Little Market and will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, and on Dec. 21.
- Make it a VERY sweet holiday, with the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. The annual holiday event in downtown Annapolis has family-friendly entertainment, the West Street Holiday Light Canopy, live music, hoilday shopping, and of course chocolate. More info is here.
- Jarrettsville in Harford County will have its first Christmas Tree lighting, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, at 3719 Norrisville Road. There will be Santa and Mrs. Claus , candy canes, and a toy drive for charity.
- The Sagamore Spirit Distillery will host its 6th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 6. The lighting of a 20-feet barrel tree will be joined by live music and entertainment, local food and beverage vendors, seasonal whiskey cocktails and holiday shopping at the visitor center. More info is here.
- Holiday Makers Market returns to the Light Street Pavilion (that's right - Harborplace), with more than 60 local brands, "up-and-coming entrepreneurs," a dazzling light sculpture, interactive art exhibits - and drag bingo. The "two-day takeover" of Harborplace is Dec. 7 and 8.
- "A Ladew Christmas" will descend upon Harford County's landmark topiary garden from Dec. 11 through 14. The festivities at Ladew Topiary Gardens feature a giant Christmas tree lighting, a holiday greens sale, a Christmas market with seasonal food and drinks, and live carolers, all in a magically-decorated atmosphere. See more on the website.
- The Holiday Tran Garden at Towson's Shops at Kenilworth is returning Nov. 22, and will run through Jan. 5. The display is sponsored by The St. Paul's Schools and GBMC Healthcare. It's open on the mall's lower level from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- The Highland Holiday Tractor Parade will take place at Falling Branch Brewery in Harford County, at 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
- Baltimore County's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 on Towson's Allegheny Avenue. The Towson Christmas tree will include Santa and friends, inflatable decorations, ice sculptures, and hot chocolate.
- Patterson Park's annual Winter Lights at the Observatory event will kick off at 4 p.m. Dec. 8, with live music, food and gift vendors, Santa and holiday characters, and a toy drive - all leading up to the Observatory lighting at 6 p.m.
- The inaugural Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular will take over the State Fairgrounds, with a brand-new outdoor light display from Dec. 12 through 30. There'll be a half-mile walking path with holiday-themed and Maryland scenes, a Holiday Village where you can buy treats and gifts, a nightly visit from Santa, special performances, and a Winter Carnival area with rides. It will be open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; information and tickets are here.
- Annapolis' West Street hosts an Artisan Holiday Market from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The first block of West Street will transform into a winter wonderland, with vendors and live music, as part of "Midnight Madness" - including a Human Hamster Wheel. Yes, you heard that right.
- The Holiday Queer Made Market is coming to Peabody Heights Brewery in north Baltimore. There'll be art, gift shopping, food, drinks and more, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, to support local queer and trans artists for the holidays. (Note that masks will be required.)
- Fell's Point Olde Tyme Christmas will bring a day full of events on Dec. 7 to Baltimore. Santa will arrive by tugboat at 9 a.m., followed by kids' christmas crafts, pet photos, a tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. and a lighted boat parade at 6 p.m.
- Eastpoint Mall's Annual Santa Arrival Parade will happen from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be a balloon artist, face painter, crafts, games, and more, including free photos with Santa.
- The 5th Annual Bear Creek Lighted Boat Parade is happening in Dundalk on Dec. 7. Boats will gather at about 5 p.m., at Hard Yacht Cafe.
- It'll be a Whoville Christmas parade in downtown Arbutus on Dec. 14. The parade will end at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, with vendors, a DJ, pictures with the Grinch, a Who costume contest, a visit from Santa, vendors, free activities, food, and more.
- The Middle River Lighted Boat Parade will take place Nov. 30 at in Essex, featuring the band Faded Image and of course Santa.
- Bel Air's annual Christmas Parade, followed by a tree lighting in Shamrock Park, will be on Dec. 8.
- TheHolly Jolly Holiday Bazaarwill be at Fallston United Methodist Church on Nov. 23. There'll be more than 45 crafters and vendors, plus a bake sale, lunch menu, children's winter wonderland, Santa, and much more.
- The longtime Holiday Heap Craft Fair will bring more than 40 artists and makers to 2640 Space (the event venue at St. John's United Methodist Church in north Baltimore), for the 18th year. The extravaganza of handmade and local items is organized by Charm City Craft Mafia.
- The Festival at Bel Air shopping center hosts its annual Winter Wonderland from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Families can enjoy a live DJ, games/crafts, and photos with Santa.
- Bowleys Quarters' Tarr Family Farm is holding a Lighted Golf Cart Parade (anything with four wheels is welcome), on Dec. 7. The parade starts at 6 p.m., with pony rides, live music, a bonfire, food, and much more, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm will hold its third annual Christmas Market, with local artisans, a bonfire, hot chocolate and mulled wine, holiday hay rides, face painting, and a free craft table. It runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
- MICA's annual Art Market brings a unique collection of work for sale from MICA students, alumni and staff. The event is once again taking over the Brown Center, at 1301 West Mount Royal Avenue.
- The 4th annual Station North Holiday Market, presented by PNC Bank, will take place for one day only, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the historic North Avenue Market, 30 W. North Avenue. There will be local artists, makers, local food and drink, pop-ups and live performances - all on a "vibrant, illuminated" North Avenue.
- Power Plant Live! is bringing back the "Miracle on Market" celebration, for the 10th year. Starting Nov. 30, there'll be a holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar called Miracle. The "Miracle on 34 Market Place" will be open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and Fridays/Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. The pop-up bar is partnering with the community to host local food and toy drives, and special themed activities. More info is here.
- Santa will be in Catonsville on Nov. 30, with hot chocolate and cookies, and a barbershop chorus, at the Catonsville Fire Station.