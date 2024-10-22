New policy gives school superintendents heads up on violent student transfers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A murder allegedly committed by a Howard County high school student has led to major policy change.

Under Maryland law, disclosure of juvenile criminal records are all but prohibited.

There are, however, some exceptions.

One example is when a student commits a serious criminal offense outside of school.

Law requires police to notify the student's school administrator of the arrest within 24 hours, in order to maintain a safe school environment for students and staff.

For those same reasons, local states attorneys are also mandated to share the outcome or dispositions of these cases so school administrations can plan accordingly.

One loophole in particular has resulted in recent miscommunication, which could've turned dangerous.

The glaring issue has gotten the attention of the Maryland State Legislature.

At the heart of the matter is the discretion some school superintendents have to share a student's criminal background with other superintendents when a student transfers schools.

This very scenario transpired earlier this month, when a 17-year-old Howard High School student was charged with a man's murder in Columbia.

RELATED: Howard High School student arrested after man's body found in car in Columbia

Turns out he was already under the supervision of Juvenile Services (DJS), and wearing an ankle monitor for a previous attempted murder conviction.

Howard County Superintendent William Barnes previously said he was not made aware of the student's prior arrest.

The breakdown in communication occurred because at the time, the student attended another school.

Upon transferring to Howard High, the other superintendent failed to share the attempted murder records with Barnes, which for safety purposes could've placed the student in a different learning environment.

On Tuesday after much consideration, the State Department of Education issued a set of new directives taking discretion away from superintendents, instead making it their responsibility to confidentially sharing pertinent information on troubled youth during the transfer process.

The new information policy comes as juvenile crime continues to spike throughout the state.

Some have placed blame on DJS Secretary Vincent Schiraldi, with many calling for his firing or resignation.

MORE: "We are outraged, exhausted with and traumatized by the dysfunction of Vincent Schiraldi’s DJS"

In this specific instance state law essentially takes blame off Schiraldi, as DJS is barred from disclosing juvenile records to anyone, including schools.