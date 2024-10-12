Howard High School student arrested after man's body found in car in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened in Columbia.

The teen will charged as an adult with first-degree murder and related charges.

He was arrested at Howard High School, where he is a student, with a loaded gun in his backpack.

This all stems from when a man's body was found in a car on October 12.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan of Baltimore.

Around 2:14 a.m., police were making area checks in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive when they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked behind an office building.

Investigators determined the shooting took place around 5 p.m. on October 9 in the same location McLellan was discovered.

Police say the victim and suspect were acquaintances. Motive remains under investigation.

The teen was under supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and on an ankle monitor for a previous incident.

A second suspect remains unidentified and outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.