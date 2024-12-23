New Maryland horse racing training facility location announced

The Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority (MTROA) announced Monday that Shamrock Farm in Carroll County will be the location of a new training facility for race horses.

The MTROA says it plans to acquire the 300-acre property and build a brand new training facility.

"Our goal is to design one of the great equine training centers in the world," says chairman of the MTROA, Gregory Cross.

This is part of the State's plan to centralize and revamp the horse racing industry in Maryland.

"Together, Pimlico and the new training facility will provide the modern infrastructure and features needed to ensure the future viability of Thoroughbred racing in Maryland. The Carroll County facility will preserve critical green space, with ample grazing and turnout areas in a pastoral setting close to Pimlico," the MTROA said in a statement.

While the new training facility is being built and Pimlico is being revamped, Laurel Park will be used as a transition facility.