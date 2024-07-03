Pimlico Race Course closing for upgrades

The Pimlico Race Course will close on September 1, 2024 to begin the upgrades to the course, according to a post on its Facebook page.

This is part of the Pimlico Plus plan that was passed by legislators earlier this year.

Part of this plan includes transferring racing and training operations from The Stronach Group to the State of Maryland on January 1, 2025.

RELATED: 'This time it happened': Governor's signature moves state purchase of Pimlico forward

The Stronach Group in a statement on the Pimlico Race Course page says that Preakness 150 in 2025 is still expected to take place at Pimlico.

"The closure is a crucial step in supporting the Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Operating Authority (MTROA) and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) efforts to transform Pimlico Race Course into a year-round world-class racing destination," the Group says.

MORE: Pimlico Racetrack's recommended revamp and the end of The Stronach Group's hold on horse racing in Maryland

Prior to the closure, The Stronach Group is hosting a Fan Appreciation Celebration on Sunday, August 18 at Pimlico from 12-3:30 p.m.