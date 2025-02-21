New library proposed for Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Middle River could be getting its own library branch, on the grounds of the Greenleigh development off of White Marsh Boulevard.

Baltimore County Public Library is partnering with Greenleigh's developer to propose a "new, 21st Century library" in a 25,810-square-foot building, with a 116-space parking lot.

They're urging residents to support a request to add the library to the county's Fiscal Year 2026 operating budget.

The developer is only making the space - at Greenleigh Avenue and Harrogate Street, across from an apartment complex - available until June 30, 2025.

The library system noted they've gotten support from both Republican and Democrat members of the state's General Assembly - Republican Sen. J.B. Jennings, Del. Kathy Szeliga and Ryan Nawrocki, and Democrat Del. Nick Allen, Harry Bhandari and Carl Jackson.

RELATED | Middle River developer starts petition for a Trader Joe's store

A letter from Szeliga and Nawrocki to Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said:

The Middle River/Greenleigh area is experiencing growth and the demand for library services continues to grow as well.

The site is about 6 miles from the Perry Hall library, 4.5 miles from the White Marsh library, and 5 miles from the Essex library.

The library's fact sheet notes: "Middle River is one of the fastest-growing communities in Baltimore County and currently does not have its own library branch. While residents of this community could conveniently visit branches in Essex, White Marsh or Perry Hall, data indicates that they do not. Census tracts in the Middle River area have some of the lowest rates of library card holders in the county."

RELATED | Bubbakoo's Burritos among new businesses coming to Greenleigh in Middle River

Residents can come to an upcoming Town Hall on the upcoming county budget:

