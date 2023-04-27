New laws, reviving Liberty Road discussed at Randallstown NAACP meeting

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Dozens made the journey to the Randallstown Community Center Wednesday night to hear from state lawmakers after the 2023 legislative session and get updates on the organization's community and legislative efforts.

One issue of import to the organization - a task force focused on revitalizing Liberty Road. One component of that is reviving a currently-vacant grocery store.

"We might have some good news at the old Shoppers there," Ryan Coleman, the Randallstown NAACP president, told WMAR. "We’ll know after May 1. Can’t really speak on the tenant, but we’re excited about it."

State leaders and lawmakers attended and spoke to residents, discussing the recently wrapped legislative session in Annapolis. Among the topics: education, public safety, gun laws, and legal marijuana business infrastructure.

"If you are caught with a gun, and you do not have a license," said Delegate N. Scott Phillips (D), updating residents on the legislative session, "neither a license to carry or even a permit for a gun, period - we have increased the penalties associated with that."

"What we hear, from people, mostly, is the issue of crime, education - those two main issues, and then lastly economic development. You know, where are the grocery stores, those type of things," Coleman added.

As Coleman notes, lawmakers tightened state gun laws, but says there’s more work to do in the state capital.

Next time around, the organization wants to see more resources for at-risk young people, more commitments to education, and against street racing.