Concerns surrounding the Joppa-Loch Raven area, what's next for the corridor?

TOWSON, Md. — A major fast-food chain has gone out of business in Towson after only a few years in business. Neighbors say it's symptomatic of a bigger issue in the Joppa-Loch Raven area.

We spoke to property owners who are wondering what's next for their community.

Peter Moulder has lived in Loch Raven Village in Towson for 35 years. He raised his family there, and both of his children own homes there. As a leader in the community association, he's been fighting against crime, traffic, and poor development in the Joppa/Loch Raven corridor.

“Honestly,” he says, “we're quite frustrated that we keep having to have these battles.”

When a SONIC and a Starbucks opened here a few years ago, people were hopeful that the tide had turned and the area would draw more businesses that were good for the community. However, Starbucks and SONIC are now gone.

Moulder's not sure how much more they can do. The community association has put up a lot of funds to try to make some positive difference.

“It's outrageously expensive for associations to fund that when we're trying to do so many things for the community with the limited resources that we have,” Moulder says.

Local business owners are also frustrated. Jordan Levine owns property near the former Starbucks. He also led a task force with residents and businesses.

“We were looking at trying to make the neighborhood more prosperous, more harmoniously put together,” Levine says.

Now these concerned residents and business owners have another fight on their hands.

A car wash wants to build where Hooters restaurant was.

“We don't need any more auto services here,” Moulder says. “We don't need any more fast food here.”

A hearing on Wednesday will determine whether the car wash is greenlighted. Moulder and Levine say it will bring too much traffic to an already congested area. Also, there's already a car wash around the corner.

“It seems like it's one step forward and two steps backward,” Levine says.

WMAR 2 News will be following that meeting, and we’ll let you know what happens.