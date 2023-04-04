New cars in Baltimore have an average 8 percent markup

BALTIMORE — New cars in the Baltimore metro area are priced, on average, 8 percent above the suggested retail price.

That's according to a study from iSeeCars.com, which looked at cars with the highest markups over the MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price).

The study looked at more than 12 million new car listings between February 2022 and February 2023.

The average Baltimore-area new car was priced about $3,213 higher than the recommended price.

The new cars that were priced the most above the MSRP were:

1) Ford Maverick - 27 percent, or $7,303 higher

2) Jeep Wrangler - 26 percent, or $9,571 higher

3) Genesis GV70 - 26 percent, or $12,036 higher

4) Mercedes-Benz GLB - 23 percent, or $9,740 higher

5) Jeep Wrangler Unlimited - 21 percent, or $9,427 higher