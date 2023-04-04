Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New cars in Baltimore have an average 8 percent markup

Jeep Electric Vehicles
Stellantis/AP
This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. (Stellantis via AP)
Jeep Electric Vehicles
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:49:45-04

BALTIMORE — New cars in the Baltimore metro area are priced, on average, 8 percent above the suggested retail price.

That's according to a study from iSeeCars.com, which looked at cars with the highest markups over the MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price).

The study looked at more than 12 million new car listings between February 2022 and February 2023.

The average Baltimore-area new car was priced about $3,213 higher than the recommended price.

The new cars that were priced the most above the MSRP were:

1) Ford Maverick - 27 percent, or $7,303 higher
2) Jeep Wrangler - 26 percent, or $9,571 higher
3) Genesis GV70 - 26 percent, or $12,036 higher
4) Mercedes-Benz GLB - 23 percent, or $9,740 higher
5) Jeep Wrangler Unlimited - 21 percent, or $9,427 higher

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices